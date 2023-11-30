Fire crews respond to several overnight fires in metro Atlanta

Firefighters in the metro Atlanta area were busy overnight with several residential fires.

The first one happened around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 30 near Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Florida Avenue. No injuries were reported and it is believed the home was abandoned.

The second fire happened around 2:15 a.m. in the 2600 block of Northview Avenue in Decatur. A man inside the home was able to get out safely and no injuries were reported. The cause has not been determined.

Another fire happened around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of Fayetteville Road in southeast Atlanta. Two people were able to escape and no injuries were reported.