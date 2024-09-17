Expand / Collapse search

Fire crews busy with 2 blazes a mile apart in southwest Atlanta

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 17, 2024 10:42pm EDT
SW Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Firefighters battle an apartment fire in the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW near Boulder Park Drive SW in southwest Atlanta on Sept. 17, 2024 article

Firefighters battle an apartment fire in the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW near Boulder Park Drive SW in southwest Atlanta on Sept. 17, 2024  (FOX 5)

ATLANTA - Firefighters were busy in southwest Atlanta battling two separate fires on Tuesday evening. 

An apartment fire at a complex located in the 3100 block of Martin Luther King Jr Drive SW near Boulder Park Drive SW was quickly extinguished. Atlanta Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Greg Bray says everyone got out of the building safely. A dog needed to be rescued from an upstairs unit. 

It was not immediately known how many people were impacted by the blaze. 

Firefighters spotted the apartment fire after extinguishing a blaze about a mile west. 

Around 9 p.m., fire crews responded to an abandoned two-story building in the 2600 block of MLK, near Peyton Place. 

Assistant Chief Bray says the fire appears to have started in the basement and spread all the way up to the attic.  

The cause of both fires remains under investigation. 