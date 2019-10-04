Fire crews battle hot spots after massive blaze near I-285, area remains closed

A large fire in Cobb County's industrial district broke out Friday morning.

The fire broke out on Riverview Road near I-285 just after 6 a.m.

HAZMAT teams were called into to test water runoff.

A Cobb fire spokesperson told FOX 5's Alexa Liacko, no one was injured due to the fire and all employees in nearby buildings made it out safely.

Arson investigators are working with Cobb County Police and Cobb County fire to help determine what exactly caused the fire.

Police are asking everyone to avoid the area.

Crews said they will remain on scene until all hot spots are out.