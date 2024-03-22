Fire causing issues for drivers on I-85 near Braselton, heavy delays reported

article

A fire is causing delays on Interstate 85 close to State Route 211 and Braselton, according to Georgia Department of Transportation.

The incident started around 11:15 a.m. GDOT expects it to end around 12:45 p.m.

SkyFOX flew over the scene and it appears the fire involved at least one tractor-trailer in the southbound lanes.

Although all lanes north and south were closed initially, traffic is now moving in the northbound lanes. Traffic was still at a standstill in the southbound lanes at 12:30 p.m.

At this time, officials have not released any information about the cause of the fire.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.