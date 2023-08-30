Fine art festival returns to Historic Marietta Square

This list of Labor Day activities is a lengthy one, but it’s never complete without a mention of the long-running Marietta Art in the Park.

The three-day festival — happening this Saturday, Sunday, and Monday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in and around the Historic Marietta Square — has been a metro Atlanta staple since 1986, bringing together some of the region’s top fine artists and highlighting the downtown area’s restaurants and shops.

At the heart of the festival is the artist market, which includes the work of 175 artists who specialize in everything from painting and pottery to jewelry and woodworking. Festival organizers say the event draws more than 50,000 guests each year and has been named a Top 20 Event by the Southeast Tourism Society.

LABOR DAY FESTIVITIES IN METRO ATLANTA AND BEYOND | 2023

Now, you’ll see lots of art throughout the artist market, but you’ll also see some art if you just look down at your feet! That’s because another festival highlight is the Chalk Spot (sponsored by The Marietta Local), an area in which children can create their own chalk masterpieces in three-foot squares on the street. The Chalk Spot will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and costs $10 per person; proceeds will benefit the Marietta High School Visual Arts Club.

Festival organizers say there will be road closures around the square from Friday afternoon through Monday night — and they recommend parking in the Cobb County Parking Decks located on Waddell Street at Lawrence Street. Oh, and the best news of all: admission to Marietta Art in the Park is free.

This year’s Art in the Park is still a few days away, but we just couldn’t wait to check out some of this year’s offerings. So, we spent the morning at the Historic Marietta Square, getting an exclusive "first look" at this weekend’s big event. Click the video player in this article to check it out!