Finding the right feeders and food at Wild Birds Unlimited Decatur

There’s nothing quite like gazing out the window and watching birds stop for a snack at a backyard bird feeder.

But how do you choose the right feeder for your yard? And what kind of food should you use to attract the most feathered friends?

If you’re asking these questions now that spring is rapidly approaching, don’t worry: we’ve found a place that can help you turn your yard into a bustling bird buffet. We’re talking about Wild Birds Unlimited in Decatur, where owner Joel Lehmann and his staff have plenty of suggestions and a stocked inventory of feeders and food.

Lehmann says now is the perfect time to set up those backyard feeders, as many birds have just begun migrating back north after the winter and are looking for nesting sites. He also says it’s more important than ever to lend a helping hand to backyard birds, as a Cornell Lab of Ornithology study published in 2019 found that their numbers are in steep decline. According to that study, the North American bird population is down by nearly 3 billion breeding adults since 1970, a loss experts call "staggering."

So what can we do to help? According to experts, there are several steps to take, including becoming educated bird watchers. And that’s where Wild Birds Unlimited comes in, offering shoppers plenty of advice on creating a safe and convenient environment in which birds may feed.

