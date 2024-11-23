FindHelp Cobb: New resource connects families to local assistance programs

The Brief Streamlined Assistance: FindHelp Cobb offers a one-stop shop for resources, including food, housing, transportation, and legal aid. User-Friendly Access: The platform allows users to search for nearby services by entering their zip code. Keeping Track of Resources: FindHelp Cobb ensures up-to-date listings as assistance programs evolve or close down.



It's the time of year when many people need assistance, and often they don't know where to turn for help.

Struggling families in Cobb County now have an easier way to find support through FindHelp Cobb—a platform that helps users search for and access programs offering assistance with food, housing, transportation, legal aid, and more.

"If I use FindHelp, because of the algorithms and how the platform works, you're going to get the most complete and the most up-to-date resources," said Irene Barton, executive director of Cobb Collaborative.

Barton explains that FindHelp Cobb is designed to be a one-stop shop and even identifies the most convenient locations for assistance.

"You can put in your zip code and find those resources that are more local to you," said Barton.

Ross Cavitt with Cobb County praised the platform’s breadth of resources. "The amount of programs and topics they have is endless," he said.

Cavitt noted that many assistance programs emerged during the pandemic, but some have since disappeared as federal funds dried up.

"We've tried to keep track of programs in Cobb County for people who need help, but it's hard to do. The programs come and go, and we don't always know when they're open or who they'll help. FindHelp keeps track of this for us. It’s an app that will benefit both the county and the people in need," Cavitt explained.

For those seeking assistance, visit findhelp.cobbcounty.gov, enter your zip code, and access a list of programs and resources available near you.