Filipino restaurant Estrellita shines with new 'fast-fancy' menu

Grant Park restaurant Estrellita is small. As in, 550 square feet. But the flavors inside? Well, those are anything but.

Hope Webb and Walter Cortado opened Estrellita in 2020 with a goal of being both a gathering place for the local Filipino community and also sharing Filipino cuisine with others. The duo says it was a challenge opening the restaurant during the pandemic, but that community support was immediate. And, of course, it doesn’t hurt that local food critics immediately began naming Estrellita as one of the best in the city.

"We’re the only Filipino restaurant here in downtown Atlanta, and we do traditional Filipino food like what you would eat at our house," explained Cortado when we met him late last year, during our highlight of Cabbagetown’s Chomp and Stomp.

Starting today, Cortado and Webb say they’re transitioning to a "fast-fancy" concept, which features a more focused menu from which customers may order. The owners say the new menu will cut down on their cooking and prep time, which they hope results in a smoother experience in both the kitchen and the dining room. Included on the new menu are the restaurant’s beloved Lumpia (Filipino egg rolls) and fried chicken skins as appetizers, and entrées including Lechon Kawali (friend pork belly), pork BBQ skewers, and Kinilaw (which the owners call a Filipino ceviche).

Estrellita is located at 580 Woodward Avenue in Atlanta, and regular hours are noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 7 p.m. on Sundays. For more information on visiting the restaurant, click here.