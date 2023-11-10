Fentanyl-laced letter sent to Fulton County election officials intercepted

The letter directed to the Fulton County Registrations and Elections office was found by the U.S. Postal Inspector’s Office on Friday.

On Wednesday, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger disclosed a letter, similar to others that were sent to local election offices in other states, that was also addressed to election workers in Fulton County. All the letters had been laced with fentanyl.

Image 1 of 6 ▼ Fulton County Registrations and Elections building. (FOX 5)

A source close to the secretary’s office said on Friday afternoon the postal inspector was able to safely locate that letter.

FOX 13 Seattle reported Thursday that several letters had been intercepted there with postmarks from Portland, Oregon. It was not immediately clear where the letter sent to Fulton County originated.

Elections in Georgia came under intense scrutiny following the 2020 presidential election with now-debunked claims of fraud and election rigging. The baseless claims would later become part of a special grand jury investigation in Fulton County which ultimately led to the indictment of 18 defendants, including former President Donald Trump. So far, three people have taken plea deals in that case, including two of Trump’s former attorneys.

Secretary Raffensperger on Wednesday called the letter an act of "domestic terror" and pledged that it "will not trample on our right to free and fair elections." He said his office was working with state and federal officials to investigate, adding that "election officials should be free from fear and intimidation."