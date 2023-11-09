Fentanyl-laced letter sent to Fulton County elections office, officials say

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is responding to recent threats against election officials in Georgia.

According to Raffensperger, a letter laced with fentanyl was sent to a Fulton County election official similar to letters that were sent to local election offices in other states.

The letter was intercepted by the post office.

"Our number one priority is secure elections and protecting the men and women who secure our elections," Raffensperger said in a press release.

"We’re working with our state and federal partners to determine if any additional Georgia officials are being targeted. Domestic terrorists will not trample on our right to free and fair elections. Election officials should be free from fear and intimidation, which is why I’ve called on the General Assembly to increase penalties for election interference. We will work tirelessly to ensure that Georgia elections remain free, fair, and secure."

According to the Associated Press, there is no immediate indication that any other election office in Georgia was a target for the letters. The AP was able to obtain an advisory that was sent by the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency.

According to Raffensperger, Georgia continues to set records for voter turnout and election participation, seeing the largest increase in average turnout of any other state in the 2018 midterm election and record turnout in 2020 and 2022.

2022 achieved the largest single day of in-person early voting turnout in Georgia midterm history utilizing Georgia’s secure, paper ballot voting system, according to Raffensperger.