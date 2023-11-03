Attorneys for Georgia election interference case defendant Harrison Floyd appear in court

Attorneys representing Harrison Floyd, who is facing charges related to election interference in Fulton County along with former President Donald Trump, appeared in court today. They were defending several subpoenas issued back in September as part of their defense strategy.

The subpoenas are aimed at obtaining information from various entities, including the Fulton County Superior Court Clerk, Fulton County Board of Registration and Elections, and the Georgia Secretary of State's Office. The defense team is seeking records pertaining to the 2020 presidential election, including a substantial amount of material, such as images of the ballots cast in Fulton County.

Floyd has argued that proving that Trump won the election in Georgia would negate any criminal intent.

During the court proceedings, the Superior Court Scott McAfee raised concerns about the potential release of personal information. Still, Floyd's defense team stressed the vital importance of accessing this information to support their client's defense. The attorneys said that the material is "relevant, vital and crucial" to the defense of their client.

One of the subpoenas was withdrawn by Floyd's lawyers during the hearing, while the judge did not make a ruling on the remaining two. Instead, the judge requested additional information before making a final decision on the matter.

Floyd was the director of Black Voices for Trump and is accused of taking part in the attempt to coerce a "confession" from one of the election workers whom Trump backers accused of rigging the election. He has denied joining any conspiracy and pleaded not guilty.

Donald Trump and his 18 co-defendants were indicted Aug. 14 for violating Georgia's RICO (Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations) Act and other charges related to the 2020 election results in Georgia. The grand jury indictment was issued following a 2-and-1/2-year investigation by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and a recommendation for indictment by a special grand jury earlier in the year.

At this time, four of the co-defendants have entered pleas in the case and made deals with Fulton County.

