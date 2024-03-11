Fentanyl found in child’s bloodstream, Cobb County mother arrested for murder

A Cobb County mother is accused of the tragic death of her own child.

Jocelyn Romero was charged with second-degree and felony murder.

According to arrest warrants detailed by FOX 5, Romero rushed her child to Northside Hospital early on the morning of Dec. 4, 2023, reporting that the child, who was unresponsive and not breathing, had choked on a piece of bread containing a raisin just before they were settling down to sleep.

Romero told the medical staff and officers that her child had appeared perfectly normal throughout the day. She noted that the child was alive when they fell asleep and had been supervised the whole day. However, after using the bathroom and returning, Romero discovered her child with blue lips.

A toxicology report later revealed the presence of fentanyl in the child's bloodstream, according to the warrant.

Romero was arrested and booked into the Cobb County Adult Detention Centre on Jan. 10. Her charges also include multiple drug trafficking offenses.

Romero is being held without bond, and her next court appearance was not immediately known.

It was not clear if she had obtained legal representation.