Female college athletes sue University System of Georgia, NCAA over transgender policies

More than a dozen current and former female college athletes have filed a federal lawsuit against the NCAA and the University System of Georgia, accusing the organizations of violating their Title IX rights by allowing a transgender woman to compete at the national championships in 2022.

The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court in Atlanta, details the shock that former Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines and other athletes felt when they learned they would have to share a locker room with transgender athlete Lia Thomas at the championships in Atlanta. It documents several races they swam in with Thomas, including the 200-yard final in which Thomas and Gaines tied for fifth but Thomas, not Gaines, was handed the fifth-place trophy.

Thomas swam for Pennsylvania. She competed for the men’s team at Penn before her gender transition.

University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas and Kentucky swimmer Riley Gaines react after finishing tied for 5th in the 200 Freestyle finals at the NCAA Swimming and Diving Championships on March 18th, 2022 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta.

Thomas was the first openly transgender athlete to win a Division I title in any sport, finishing in front of three Olympic medalists for the championship. By not making the final, the lawsuit mentions that Florida swimmer Tylor Mathieu, who was not a plaintiff, was denied first-team All-American honors in that event.

Other plaintiffs included athletes from volleyball and track.

The lawsuit said the plaintiffs "bring this case to secure for future generations of women the promise of Title IX that is being denied them and other college women" by the NCAA.

"College sports are the premier stage for women’s sports in America, and while the NCAA does not comment on pending litigation, the Association and its members will continue to promote Title IX, make unprecedented investments in women’s sports and ensure fair competition in all NCAA championships," the NCAA said in a statement.

In 2022, the NCAA revised its policies on transgender athlete participation in what they called an attempt to align with national sports governing bodies.

The third phase of the revised policy adds national and international sports governing body standards to the NCAA’s rules and is scheduled to be implemented for the 2024-25 school year.

The lawsuit also names the University System of Georgia as a defendant because Georgia Tech hosted the championships.

The suit seeks to halt the NCAA from employing its transgender eligibility policies, which they claim "adversely impact female athletes in violation of Title IX" at upcoming events being held in Georgia.

The University System of Georgia has declined to comment on the pending litigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.