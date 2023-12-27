Feisty feathered friend: Injured owl rescued by Milton police soars to recovery

article

Owen the Owl, rescued by Milton Police Sergeant Chad West just days before Christmas, is on the road to recovery, thanks to the swift and compassionate actions of local law enforcement.

Sgt. West discovered Owen while patrolling along Highway 9 at approximately 9 p.m. on December 22. To his surprise, the barred owl was found perched in the middle of the road, vulnerable to oncoming traffic. Displaying quick thinking, Sgt. West promptly blocked the road to ensure the owl's safety.

Fortunately, Officer Charles Fannon, who had prior experience of handling birds of prey, was on duty that night. Together, the officers transported Owen to the Veterinary Emergency Group for a thorough examination, revealing signs the owl was hit by a passing vehicle.

Owen spent the night under veterinary care, receiving the necessary attention and monitoring. Subsequently, HawkTalk, Inc., a reputable wildlife rehabilitation organization based in Canton, assumed responsibility for Owen's ongoing care and rehabilitation.

In a heartwarming Christmas Eve update, HawkTalk, Inc. shared a video documenting Owen's progress. Describing the rescued bird as "feisty," the organization expressed admiration for the owl's spirited demeanor. They reported that Owen's recovery has been progressing splendidly, offering hope for a positive outcome.