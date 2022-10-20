Feds, sheriff's office arrest convicted drug dealer after raid on his Newnan home

A Newnan man previously convicted on drug charges is once again in the cross-hairs of a federal grand jury investigation, investigators say.

Dexter Farahkan, 46, who was born Dexter Young, has been charged with multiple federal charges of weapons and drug possession as well as intent to distribute.

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms along with the Coweta County Crime Suppression Unit raided his home last Tuesday after the grand jury handed down an indictment.

The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office says it first began this latest investigation of Farrakhan last spring.

Back in March, when this latest investigation began, deputies say he was charged locally with possession of meth, heroin and cocaine.

Court records show 46-year-old Dexter Farahkan has a history of drug arrests and convictions. (Coweta County Sheriff's Office)

At this time of the raid this week, the Coweta Crime Suppression Unit says it again found fentanyl, cocaine, marijuana and meth at his home.

Court records show Farahkan has had a long history of drug arrests dating back to November 2000. He pleaded guilty in federal court to selling crack cocaine and served time in federal prison.