FedEx tractor-trailer crash closes multiple lanes on I-285 North

A crash involving a FedEx tractor-trailer on Interstate 285 Northbound closed multiple lanes Saturday morning in DeKalb County.

At 8 a.m. the Georgia Department of Transportation reported three of four lanes were blocked on the interstate before U.S. Highway 78, also known as Stone Mountain Freeway.

All lanes were closed at around 5 a.m. Saturday as fire crews tended to flames near the exit 39 ramp.

Take the Covington Highway or Memorial Drive exit on I-285 northbound to avoid the slowdown.

A crash on Intersate 285 Northbound in DeKalb County closed multiple lanes on April 30, 2022. (FOX 5 Atlanta)

FOX 5 Atlanta is working to confirm the latest regarding injuries.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.