Federal judge won't undo Georgia voter purge

A federal judge says he won't undo Georgia's efforts to remove more than 120,000 voters from its rolls.

The judge ruled Friday that a voting rights advocacy group is improperly asking him to interpret state law, and hasn't proved that the people who have been removed had their constitutional rights violated.

However, the judge is also ordering Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to do more to warn people that they're being removed.

Raffensperger in October released a list of over 313,000 voters whose registrations were at risk of being canceled.

A voting rights group founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams had asked for the purge to be halted.

