Gov. Kemp traveling to Europe to recruit businesses to Georgia

article

The Brief Gov. Brian Kemp is traveling to Europe to promote business growth in Georgia Meetings include companies in manufacturing, construction and software The trip includes stops in Belgium and the United Kingdom



Gov. Brian Kemp is traveling to Europe this week as part of an economic development mission aimed at attracting new business investment to Georgia.

What we know:

According to the governor’s office, Kemp will meet with international business leaders to promote Georgia as a location for companies looking to expand or establish operations in the United States. The effort is focused on job creation and long-term economic growth across the state.

Kemp’s agenda includes meetings with companies involved in manufacturing and supply chains for products such as steel wire, flooring, construction equipment and business management software. State officials say the meetings are intended to highlight Georgia’s workforce, infrastructure and business-friendly climate.

The trip includes stops in Belgium and the United Kingdom.