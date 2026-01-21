DeKalb K9 officer Drago with more than 100 arrests has died

article

The Brief Retired DeKalb County Police K9 Drago has died Drago served from 2014 to 2022 with more than 400 deployments The canine assisted in arrests, drug seizures and weapons recovery



The DeKalb County Police Department is mourning the loss of retired K9 officer Drago, a longtime member of the department’s Canine Unit who died this week.

What we know:

Drago served alongside his handler, Burrell Daniel, from March 2014 until his retirement in January 2022. During his eight years of service, Drago was credited with hundreds of deployments and played a significant role in arrests, drug seizures and public safety operations across DeKalb County.

Department officials say Drago was deployed 417 times and assisted in 100 felony and misdemeanor arrests, including 34 apprehensions. He was also responsible for more than 100 drug finds, leading to the seizure of cocaine, marijuana, heroin, methamphetamine and pills with an estimated street value of more than $35,000. In addition, Drago helped locate weapons, vehicles, currency and other evidence.

Following his retirement, Drago remained with Officer Daniel and his family. Police say his passing is deeply felt throughout the department, which praised the bond between handler and canine and the critical role police dogs play in keeping communities safe.

Drago’s end of watch was Jan. 14, 2026.