Fulton County to add $2.1M for homeless services in final 2026 budget vote

The Brief Fulton County commissioners are expected to restore $2.1 million for homeless services in the 2026 budget during today's meeting. The funding supports permanent house units, providing critical wraparound services like mental health care. The addition follows weeks of protests from housing advocates who warned that a lack of funding would jeopardize millions in affordable housing developments.



Fulton County leaders are expected to bridge a major funding gap in their 2026 budget today, adding millions of dollars to the fight against homelessness after intense pressure from city leaders and advocates.

What we know:

The Fulton County Board of Commissioners is meeting this Wednesday to finalize its $1.4 billion total budget. A key highlight is the addition of $2.1 million specifically earmarked for permanent supportive housing and wraparound services.

Earlier this month, the county’s proposed budget omitted funding for 230 new units coming online this year, leaving a massive hole in the "Home First" initiative.

Commissioner Marvin Arrington Jr., a longtime advocate for the funding, announced that the $2.1 million will be restored in the final vote. This ensures that residents in those new units will have access to the medical and social services they need to remain housed.

If approved as expected, this addition will bring Fulton County’s total investment in these specific homeless services to $4.8 million for the year, fulfilling the annual commitment promised in the original agreement.

Big picture view:

The overall 2026 general fund budget remains balanced at approximately $1.05 billion, even with the added social service spending. Commissioners noted that the funds were identified through "budget underruns" and higher-than-expected interest revenue from the previous year.