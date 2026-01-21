Edgewood Task Force releases final report on corridor safety

The Brief Following the July 2025 mass shooting, the Edgewood Corridor Task Force released a final report outlining long-term safety strategies. Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari introduced legislation for a 180-day liquor license freeze and a ban on "party houses" in the historic MLK district. The plan moves the city toward active infrastructure and policing changes, including an expanded camera network and enhanced lighting.



After months of investigation following a 2025 mass shooting, the Edgewood Corridor Public Safety Task Force has released its final report, pivoting from research to what officials called a "chapter of action."

Safety on Edgewood

What we know:

Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari, who led the task force, released the findings this week. The report serves as a blueprint to restore order to one of Atlanta’s most iconic but embattled nightlife districts.

The task force was formed in response to a violent incident on July 28, where one person was killed and 10 others were wounded in a mass shooting along the corridor. Since then, the group has been working to balance the area's cultural energy with the safety needs of its residents.

"This report closes the chapter on study and opens the chapter on action," Bakhtiari said in a statement.

Key legislative steps

Dig deeper:

To launch the plan immediately, Bakhtiari introduced four specific measures to the Atlanta City Council during its Jan. 20 meeting:

The "Priority Play": A resolution to adopt the task force’s full list of priority recommendations and supplemental safety goals.

Banning "Party Houses": An ordinance to prohibit commercial party houses within the Martin Luther King Jr. Landmark District to reduce noise and unruly gatherings.

Corridor Camera Plan: A request to implement a comprehensive surveillance network to provide real-time monitoring for the Atlanta Police Department.

Liquor License Moratorium: A resolution requesting a 180-day moratorium on the acceptance of new alcohol license applications in the corridor to prevent further overcrowding while safety measures take hold.

Edgewood changes heading to city council

What's next:

The proposed legislation has been sent to City Council committees for review. In the coming months, the city will begin coordinating with the Mayor’s Office to install new lighting, enforce stricter zoning, and increase the visible police presence during peak hours.