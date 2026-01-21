Edgewood Task Force releases final report on corridor safety
ATLANTA - After months of investigation following a 2025 mass shooting, the Edgewood Corridor Public Safety Task Force has released its final report, pivoting from research to what officials called a "chapter of action."
Safety on Edgewood
What we know:
Councilmember Liliana Bakhtiari, who led the task force, released the findings this week. The report serves as a blueprint to restore order to one of Atlanta’s most iconic but embattled nightlife districts.
The task force was formed in response to a violent incident on July 28, where one person was killed and 10 others were wounded in a mass shooting along the corridor. Since then, the group has been working to balance the area's cultural energy with the safety needs of its residents.
"This report closes the chapter on study and opens the chapter on action," Bakhtiari said in a statement.
Key legislative steps
Dig deeper:
To launch the plan immediately, Bakhtiari introduced four specific measures to the Atlanta City Council during its Jan. 20 meeting:
- The "Priority Play": A resolution to adopt the task force’s full list of priority recommendations and supplemental safety goals.
- Banning "Party Houses": An ordinance to prohibit commercial party houses within the Martin Luther King Jr. Landmark District to reduce noise and unruly gatherings.
- Corridor Camera Plan: A request to implement a comprehensive surveillance network to provide real-time monitoring for the Atlanta Police Department.
- Liquor License Moratorium: A resolution requesting a 180-day moratorium on the acceptance of new alcohol license applications in the corridor to prevent further overcrowding while safety measures take hold.
Edgewood changes heading to city council
What's next:
The proposed legislation has been sent to City Council committees for review. In the coming months, the city will begin coordinating with the Mayor’s Office to install new lighting, enforce stricter zoning, and increase the visible police presence during peak hours.
The Source: Information in this article came from FOX 5 reviewing the final plan from Bakhtiari.