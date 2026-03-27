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Federal judge to hear dispute over seized Fulton ballots

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 27, 2026 7:47am EDT
Fulton County
FOX 5 Atlanta
Federal judge to hear Fulton Co. arguments

Federal judge to hear Fulton Co. arguments

A federal judge is scheduled to hear arguments on Friday connected to the raid last month at the Fulton County elections officer. 

The Brief

    • A federal judge is set to hear arguments over Fulton County’s demand that the FBI return ballots and materials from the 2020 election.
    • The dispute stems from a January raid, with county leaders calling the seizure improper and politically motivated.
    • Federal officials say they are investigating possible election-related violations, while the county argues any issues were minor errors.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A federal judge is expected to hear arguments Friday over Fulton County’s request that the FBI return ballots and other materials seized during a January raid tied to the 2020 election. 

The Jan. 28 raid focused on an election operations site in Fulton County, the state’s largest and a Democratic stronghold that includes much of Atlanta. The county has also been a focal point of election fraud allegations pushed by President Donald Trump and his allies, claims that officials have repeatedly said are unsubstantiated.

What we know:

The hearing comes after both sides failed to reach an agreement through court-ordered mediation.

County attorneys argue the seizure was improper and violated constitutional protections against unreasonable searches, calling it unjustified. Fulton County Commission Chairman Rob Pitts has also criticized the raid, describing it as politically motivated.

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What they're saying:

The U.S. Department of Justice said it is investigating potential irregularities from the 2020 presidential election and has identified possible legal violations. However, county lawyers contend the issues cited are routine human errors that do not rise to the level of criminal wrongdoing or establish probable cause.

The Source

  • Information comes from court documents and previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting. 

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