Man charged with DUI after Cherokee Co. crash injures motorcyclist

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The Brief A Baltimore man is facing charges after a crash involving a motorcyclist in Cherokee County. Investigators say the driver hit a 23-year-old rider at Wooten Drive and Bells Ferry Road. The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in the crash.



A Baltimore man is facing multiple charges, including DUI, after a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist in Cherokee County.

What we know:

The crash happened at the intersection of Wooten Drive and Bells Ferry Road. Investigators said 25-year-old Luis Perez-Morales struck 23-year-old Joshua Darr.

Authorities said Darr suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.

What we don't know:

Additional details about the incident have not been released.