Man charged with DUI after Cherokee Co. crash injures motorcyclist
article
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A Baltimore man is facing multiple charges, including DUI, after a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist in Cherokee County.
What we know:
The crash happened at the intersection of Wooten Drive and Bells Ferry Road. Investigators said 25-year-old Luis Perez-Morales struck 23-year-old Joshua Darr.
Authorities said Darr suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.
What we don't know:
Additional details about the incident have not been released.