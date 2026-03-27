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Man charged with DUI after Cherokee Co. crash injures motorcyclist

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  March 27, 2026 8:06am EDT
Cherokee County
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

Luis Aroldo Perez-Morales. Photo courtesy of Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

The Brief

    • A Baltimore man is facing charges after a crash involving a motorcyclist in Cherokee County.
    • Investigators say the driver hit a 23-year-old rider at Wooten Drive and Bells Ferry Road.
    • The motorcyclist suffered serious injuries in the crash.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A Baltimore man is facing multiple charges, including DUI, after a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist in Cherokee County.

What we know:

The crash happened at the intersection of Wooten Drive and Bells Ferry Road. Investigators said 25-year-old Luis Perez-Morales struck 23-year-old Joshua Darr.

Authorities said Darr suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash. 

What we don't know:

Additional details about the incident have not been released.

The Source

  • Information supplied via press release from Cherokee County Sheriff's Office. 

Cherokee CountyCrime and Public SafetyNews