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Midtown power outage resolved after morning blackout

By
Updated  March 27, 2026 10:14am EDT
Midtown
FOX 5 Atlanta
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Midtown power outage

The Brief

    • Service has been fully restored to more than 5,200 customers following a widespread morning outage in Midtown.
    • A loud "bang" was reported near 8th and Juniper Streets just as the lights went out across the area.
    • While crews beat their initial restoration estimate, the official cause of the incident remains under investigation.

ATLANTA - Power has been fully restored to thousands of customers in Midtown, according to Georgia Power's website.

Timeline:

The power outage started around 8:45 a.m. Friday when more than 5,200 customers lost power. The outage affected the area of south Midtown from Currier Street NE to 11th Street and between Peachtree Street and Piedmont Avenue.

FOX 5 TV Director Jon Costa was in the area of 8th and Juniper streets when he heard a loud bang Friday morning as the power went out. He said there was lots of construction going on in the area.

By 9:45 a.m., the number of customers without power dropped to 3,900. Then by 10:10 a.m.—about five minutes before Georgia Power predicted power to be restored—the website updated to show all customers had power again.

What's next:

Right now, the cause of the outage is unknown. FOX 5 has reached out to Georgia Power for comment.

The Source: Information in this article came from the Georgia Power website. Information has been added from FOX 5. 

MidtownNews