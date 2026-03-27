‘No Kings’ protests across metro Atlanta Saturday | What to know

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The Brief Dozens of "No Kings" protests are planned across metro Atlanta and North Georgia this weekend. Organizers say the demonstrations are part of a nationwide effort expected to draw millions. Police say they are increasing security while emphasizing the right to peaceful protest.



Dozens of "No Kings" protests are planned across metro Atlanta and North Georgia this weekend as part of a nationwide movement opposing policies under President Donald Trump.

Planned demonstrations

What we know:

Demonstrations are scheduled in cities including Atlanta, Marietta, Roswell, Smyrna, Sandy Springs, Conyers and Athens, among others.

Organizers say the rallies are part of a coordinated effort with more than 2,000 events planned nationwide and millions of participants expected. The protests mark the third major "No Kings" demonstration since Trump returned to office and come amid ongoing concerns over immigration, elections, healthcare and other issues.

Here is a short list of some of the planned events in metro Atlanta:

Atlanta – Memorial Drive Greenway, 301 MLK Jr. Drive SW 10 a.m. (Rally followed by a short march around the State Capitol)

McDonough – McDonough City Hall, 136 Keys Ferry Street 12:30 p.m. – 2 p.m.

Marietta – Marietta Square, 70 Haynes Street 1 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Cobb County – Cobb Parkway (U.S. 41 & Galleria Parkway SE, near Cumberland Mall) 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

DeKalb County – Clairmont Lake, 1670 Clairmont Road 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Sandy Springs – City Springs Theatre, 1 Galambos Way 2:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Smyrna – Village Green, 1250 Powder Springs Street SE 3 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Fayetteville – Old Fayette County Courthouse, 204 Glynn Street South4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Planned police response

What they're saying:

In Atlanta, police said additional officers will be deployed to support safety efforts, while emphasizing that people have the right to gather and protest peacefully. They issued the following statement:



Atlanta has a deep and rich history of public demonstration as a force for positive change, and this event will continue that legacy. The Atlanta Police Department remains steadfast in our duty to safeguard the constitutional rights of all, including the right to protest and assemble peacefully. This weekend will be working alongside our community to ensure Atlanta remains a place where voices can be heard safely and respectfully.Due to operational security, specific information regarding officer deployments around the event are not available for release.

However, we can confirm that additional officers have been reassigned to provide an increased presence and enhanced security for the event and we are coordinating with our local, state, and federal partners.The Atlanta Police Department asks all participants to exercise their rights responsibly by remaining peaceful and complying with all applicable laws and lawful orders. Our officers will remain present to support public safety and protect the rights of everyone in our community, and we appreciate the cooperation of all who choose to make their voices heard in a lawful and constructive manner.

Possible disruptions

Why you should care:

Drivers in areas where protests are being held should be prepared to see protesters and encounter possible road blockages and delays.

For example, a march is planned to the state capitol in downtown Atlanta following the rally at the Memorial Drive Greenway on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

A march is also planned in DeKalb County near the Northlake Festival Shopping Center

More than 10,000 people reportedly participated in the first round of the No Kings rallies last June.