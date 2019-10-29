Federal judge grants injunction in Butts County trick-or-treat case

Federal judge bars Butts Co. sheriff from posting ‘No Trick-or-Treat’ signs in the yards of registered sex offenders

Late Tuesday a federal judge granted an injunction to stop Butts County Sheriff's Office deputies from placing trick-or-treat warning signs in the yards of registered sex offenders.

Three registered sex offenders sued Sheriff Gary Long and his office for posting "No Trick-or-Treat" signs at their homes. Sheriff Long said he took the action to keep children safe on Halloween by posting the signs, but the sex offenders argued it was a violation of their rights to free speech and to privacy.

"The Sheriff’s decision is not based on any determination that the Plaintiffs are dangerous. Nor is the Sheriff’s sign-posting founded on Georgia law. Rather, the Sheriff’s decision is based solely on the fact that the Plaintiffs’ names remain on Georgia’s registry of sex offenders," Judge Marc Treadwell wrote in his ruling.

The judge declined to award the plaintiffs any damages.

The Georgia Sex Offender Registry can be viewed online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/georgia-sex-offender-registry.

Sheriff Long posted the following response on the Butts County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page following the announcement:

“Last Thursday, attorneys acting on behalf of three sex offenders asked a Federal Judge to prohibit my office from putting up signs on the right of way, which warned parents not to take their children to particular homes for Trick-or-Treating, due to a registered sex offender residing there.

“The Sheriff’s Office intended to place the warning signs consistent with Georgia’s sex offender and registration warning law. The law is designed to provide oversight and tracking of individuals convicted of serious sex crimes such as rape and child molestation. The goal of these laws is to make our community safer, by not allowing convicted criminal predators to hide in the shadows.

“My promise to the citizens of Butts County is to protect the public, especially the children. This means making families aware if a registered sex offender is living close to them.

“The judge in this matter has ruled that I can NOT put signs on the right-of-way of the three offenders that filed the lawsuit. While I respectfully and strongly disagree with the judge’s ruling, I must abide by the ruling. I sought the advice from the Prosecuting Attorneys Council in 2018, before we placed the signs, who gave us specific instructions on how to place them in compliance with Georgia Law. Georgia law, O.C.G.A § 42-1-12 (i)(5) states, “The Sheriff’s Office in each county shall: Inform the public of the presence of sexual offenders in each community.” Just as I followed Georgia Law, I will follow the Judge’s ruling in this case. I will continue to fight for and protect our children by any legal means necessary.

“For this Halloween, our Deputies will keep a very strong presence in the neighborhoods where we know sex offenders are likely to be. Deputies will have candy in their patrol vehicles and will interact with the children until the neighborhood is clear of Trick-or-Treaters to ensure the safety of our children on Halloween night.

“While the vast majority of us may disagree with the Judge’s ruling, I strongly encourage you to NOT take matters into your own hands this Halloween. We understand the frustration with the Judge’s ruling, but we all must abide by it unless it is overturned on appeal. Unfortunately, there is no time to appeal before this Halloween.

“I thank the citizens of this great county for their overwhelming support. I urge every citizen in Butts County to forward the link below to all of their friends and family, so they know if a registered sex offender lives close to them. I thank all of those who are not residents of Butts County for their support as well. The outpouring of kind words from across the WORLD has been inspiring.

“You can also view the Sex Offender Registry by Map, by downloading the Butts County Sheriff’s Office App in your smartphone app store.

“Thanks for your support in such an important matter.”