Federal grant provides $5.4 million for electric buses in Atlanta

A federal grant will help fund electric buses to replace diesel buses in metro Atlanta.

The grant secured $5.4 million in funding for the Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority's Xpress commuter bus lines.

The Federal Transit Administration projects the new buses to improve air quality in Fulton, Clayton and Henry counties.

"We have secured this funding because electrification of Georgia’s public bus fleet is an economic and environmental imperative. These new buses will reduce air pollution and increase the efficiency of transit in Georgia," Sen. Jon Ossoff said.

The grant came from the Federal Transit Administration's Low-No Program. The program helps local and state transit authorities purchase zero-emission and low-emission transit buses, including acquisition, construction, and leasing of required supporting facilities.

"This grant to modernize Atlanta-Region Transit Link Authority’s bus fleet will help pave a path to a greener Georgia, and I’ll keep fighting in the Senate with Sen. Ossoff to provide affordable, clean transit options for all Georgians," said Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock.

