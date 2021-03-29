Federal eviction moratorium extended through June 30

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky signed an extension to the federal moratorium on evictions through June 30, officials said Monday.

The moratorium further prevents evictions of tenants unable to make rental payments. It was set to expire on March 31.

A statement from the CDC explained the moratorium also serves a public health interest by keeping tenants in homes and preventing overcrowding in homeless shelters.

The full 17-page order is available on the CDC's website.

Landlords and property owners are critical and have reported struggles dealing with federal and local moratoria.

In October, a federal judge in Atlanta declined to put on hold a Trump administration directive that halts the eviction of certain renters through the end of the year in an effort to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus. Property owners from four states — including Georgia — and a trade association representing owners and managers of rental housing in all 50 states filed a lawsuit challenging the order.

A statement provided by the Biden-Harris administration attempted to address support for renters and landlords. The statement said the administration would work to streamline the $25 billion allocated to rental assistance under the CARES Act. The American Rescue Plan, officials said, will deliver an additional $21.5 billion in emergency rental assistance.

The Treasury Department updated guidance on the Emergency Rental Assistance Program which provides grantees greater flexibility in determining renter eligibility.

Tenants can file complaints if their eviction was discriminatory at hud.gov/fairhousing.

The Federal Trade Commission is monitoring companies to investigate evictions in violation of the CDC, state or local moratoria.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

