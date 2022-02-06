Gwinnett County Police, Federal agents seize nearly $16 million in counterfeit luxury goods

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized two shipments of counterfeit luxury goods worth millions in Memphis, Tennessee.

The federal agents made the bust after receiving information from the Gwinnett County Police Department.

The shipment of illegal goods contained a variety of fake luxury items including Louis Vuitton totes and purses. If the items were authentic and sold at MSRP, the shipment would have been worth $1,066,207, authorities said.

The two shipments arrived on September 28 from Mexico to a home in Lawrenceville.

The first shipment contained:

19 Rolex Submariner watches

15 Rolex Yacht Master watches

10 Rolex Sky Dweller watches

10 Rolex Date Just watches

3 Rolex Daytona watches

2 Rolex Oyster Perpetual watches

5 Chanel sunglasses

2 Versace sunglasses

1 Louis Vuitton duffel bag

The second shipment was made up of 20 Louis Vuitton tote bags.

Gwinnett County investigators later discovered a couple’s illegitimate business which had an inventory worth $15,896,061 MSRP.

The items were turned over to Homeland Security Investigations, who continued their coordinated efforts with Gwinnett County, officials said.

