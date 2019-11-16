FBI searching for armed bank robber in SE Atlanta

The FBI is asking the public for help identifying a man wanted in an armed bank robbery in Atlanta.

Law enforcement shared surveillance photos of the suspect who they say robbed the BB&T Bank on the 2400 block of Gresham Road on Thursday.

According to the FBI, the man walked into the bank around 3:10 p.m. and pulled out a handgun, and handed a threatening note to a teller demanding money.

The man was wearing an athletic jacket over a black hoodie and a wool ski cap with both ear flaps and dangling pom poms.

If you have any information that can help the FBI catch the suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).