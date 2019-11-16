Expand / Collapse search

FBI searching for armed bank robber in SE Atlanta

Atlanta
ATLANTA - The FBI is asking the public for help identifying a man wanted in an armed bank robbery in Atlanta.

The FBI needs your help identifying this wanted bank robber.

Law enforcement shared surveillance photos of the suspect who they say robbed the BB&T Bank on the 2400 block of Gresham Road on Thursday.

According to the FBI, the man walked into the bank around 3:10 p.m. and pulled out a handgun, and handed a threatening note to a teller demanding money.

The man was wearing an athletic jacket over a black hoodie and a wool ski cap with both ear flaps and dangling pom poms.

If you have any information that can help the FBI catch the suspect, please call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).