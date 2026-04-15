FBI says Atlanta rapper Offset targeted by 'large group'

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The Brief The FBI says rapper Offset was shot during an attempted robbery outside a Florida casino. Investigators say suspects fled in two SUVs and remain at large. Authorities detained two people, but no one has been charged in the shooting.



Federal investigators now say Atlanta rapper Offset was targeted by a "large group" during an attempted robbery outside the Seminole Hard Rock casino in Hollywood, Florida, last week.

What we know:

The FBI says a single gunshot struck him in the leg as suspects tried to take his watch, according to The Associated Press. He was hospitalized for several days and later returned to the stage for a performance during a music festival at the University of Arkansas. The potential suspects left the scene in two Chevrolet SUVs — a black Suburban headed toward Hollywood and a Tahoe traveling south toward Miami.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not identified the suspects or announced any arrests directly tied to the shooting. Investigators have also not released details about who fired the shot or what led up to the confrontation. While two people were detained after the incident, law enforcement says there is no evidence linking them to the shooting itself.

What's next:

The FBI says the search for those responsible is ongoing as agents work to track down the individuals involved. Officials are continuing to gather evidence and determine the full sequence of events. Additional charges could follow as the investigation develops.

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