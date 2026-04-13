Offset returns to stage days after Florida shooting

The Brief Offset returned to the stage at Coachella less than a week after being shot outside a Florida casino. Rapper performed part of his set in a wheelchair but was also able to stand and walk on stage. Authorities detained two people in connection with the shooting, including rapper Lil TJay.



Atlanta rapper Offset performed at Coachella less than a week after being shot outside a Florida casino, according to People.com.

ORIGINAL STORY: TMZ: Former Migos rapper Offset shot outside Florida casino

What we know:

The former Migos member used a wheelchair for much of his set but was also seen standing and walking on stage. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was hospitalized after the April 6 shooting outside Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood.

Police said two people were detained in connection with the incident, including rapper Lil TJay, who faces a disorderly conduct charge.

After the performance, Offset posted photos and videos on Instagram with the caption "REAL LOVE." His mother called him a "miracle walking."