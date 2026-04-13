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Offset returns to stage days after Florida shooting

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  April 13, 2026 8:36am EDT
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • Offset returned to the stage at Coachella less than a week after being shot outside a Florida casino.
    • Rapper performed part of his set in a wheelchair but was also able to stand and walk on stage.
    • Authorities detained two people in connection with the shooting, including rapper Lil TJay.

Atlanta rapper Offset performed at Coachella less than a week after being shot outside a Florida casino, according to People.com.

ORIGINAL STORY: TMZ: Former Migos rapper Offset shot outside Florida casino

What we know:

The former Migos member used a wheelchair for much of his set but was also seen standing and walking on stage. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was hospitalized after the April 6 shooting outside Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood.

Police said two people were detained in connection with the incident, including rapper Lil TJay, who faces a disorderly conduct charge.

After the performance, Offset posted photos and videos on Instagram with the caption "REAL LOVE." His mother called him a "miracle walking."

Offset spotted outside hospital

Offset spotted outside hospital

Atlanta rapper Offset was spotted outside of a Florida hospital after being injured in a shooting at a Florida casino. Another rapper has been arrested in connection with the incident, but not for shooting Offset. 

The Source

  • Information for above story came from People.com (linked above) and previous FOX 5 Atlanta reporting (linked). 

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