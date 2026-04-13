Offset returns to stage days after Florida shooting
Atlanta rapper Offset performed at Coachella less than a week after being shot outside a Florida casino, according to People.com.
ORIGINAL STORY: TMZ: Former Migos rapper Offset shot outside Florida casino
What we know:
The former Migos member used a wheelchair for much of his set but was also seen standing and walking on stage. Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, was hospitalized after the April 6 shooting outside Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood.
Police said two people were detained in connection with the incident, including rapper Lil TJay, who faces a disorderly conduct charge.
After the performance, Offset posted photos and videos on Instagram with the caption "REAL LOVE." His mother called him a "miracle walking."