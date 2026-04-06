TMZ: Former Migos rapper Offset shot outside Florida casino

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The Brief TMZ reports that Atlanta-based rapper Offset was shot Monday evening near a casino near Hollywood, Florida. A spokesperson for the Grammy-nominated artist told the outlet that Offset is doing fine but remains at the hospital. Police detained two people at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood following the gunfire.



The former Migos rapper Offset was reportedly shot Monday evening near a popular casino near Hollywood, Florida, according to TMZ.

Investigation begins at Florida casino

What we know:

TMZ reports the former Migos rapper was shot near the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. A spokesperson told the outlet that Offset is doing "fine," but confirmed he was at the hospital following the incident.

According to a statement obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta from the Seminole Police Department, two people were taken into custody.

What they're saying:

The full statement from police reads:

"We are aware of an incident that occurred at a valet area after 7 p.m. Monday outside of Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to an individual who was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood. Seminole Police were on site immediately and the situation was contained quickly. Two individuals have been detained by police. The investigation is ongoing. The site is secure and there is no threat to the public. Operations continue as normal."

What we don't know:

The details surrounding the shooting remain unknown. Officials have not confirmed if any arrests have been made or what led to the gunfire at the casino.

Roots in Atlanta

The backstory:

Before his solo success, Offset helped propel the trio Migos to global stardom from their home base in suburban Gwinnett County. Raised just minutes northeast of Atlanta alongside his cousin Takeoff and uncle Quavo, the group changed the landscape of hip-hop with hits like "Versace" and two No. 1 albums.

In 2019, Offset released his debut solo album, Father of four, featuring the hit single "Clout."

Takeoff tragedy

Dig deeper:

The news of the Florida shooting comes as the rapper continues to navigate the aftermath of the 2022 death of his groupmate and cousin, Takeoff. Takeoff, born Kirsnick Khari Ball, was fatally shot on Nov. 1, 2022, outside a bowling alley in downtown Houston.

The 28-year-old artist was an innocent bystander to a dispute involving a "high-stakes" dice game when gunfire erupted. Since that loss, Offset has balanced his solo career with public tributes, including a high-profile reunion performance with Quavo at the 2023 BET Awards to honor Takeoff’s legacy.