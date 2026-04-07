Rapper Lil Tjay arrested after Offset injured in Florida shooting

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The Brief Police arrested rapper Lil Tjay following a fight and reported shooting outside the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood on Monday night. Former Migos rapper Offset was hospitalized with a non-life-threatening injury after the incident in the casino valet area. Lil Tjay faces a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct – affray while Offset remains under observation at a local hospital.



Rapper Lil Tjay was arrested and former Migos member Offset was hospitalized Monday night following a fight and reported shooting outside a South Florida casino.

What we know:

Rapper Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, was booked into the Broward County jail following an incident at the Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood.

Lil Tjay is charged with disorderly conduct – affray, which is a misdemeanor.

The incident began around 7 p.m. Monday in the valet area of the casino.

Police report a fight broke out that led to the injury of Kiari Kendrell Cephus, known professionally as Offset.

While TMZ reports that Offset was shot, a spokesperson told the outlet that the rapper is doing "fine."

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 15: Offset performs onstage during the MASA TOUR at State Farm Arena on October 15, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Julia Beverly/Getty Images)

RELATED: TMZ: Former Migos rapper Offset shot outside Florida casino

What we don't know:

Officials confirmed Offset was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital for a non-life-threatening injury, but the exact nature of the injury has not been detailed by police.

It is also unclear what sparked the initial fight in the valet area.

Police detained one other person at the scene alongside Lil Tjay, but that individual has not been charged.

Investigators are still working to identify other individuals involved in the incident.

What they're saying:

According to an Instagram post by Dawm M. Florio, an attorney representing Lil Tjay, the rapper was not involved in the shooting and was not injured by gunfire.

The backstory:

Before finding solo success, Offset helped turn the trio Migos into global stars from their home base in Gwinnett County.

Raised just minutes northeast of Atlanta alongside his cousin Takeoff and uncle Quavo, the group changed hip-hop with hits like "Versace" and two No. 1 albums.

This latest incident comes more than three years after his cousin Takeoff was shot and killed at a Houston bowling alley in 2022.