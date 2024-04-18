FBI probes security breach on Los Angeles-bound Delta flight

Federal investigations spanning both sides of the country are underway after several people reportedly got on board a Delta Air Lines jet that should not have been there.

A source tells FOX 5 up to six people may have fraudulently obtained boarding passes to get on a Los Angeles-bound Delta flight in Atlanta last week. Now, the FBI wants to figure out what happened.

"That's a huge risk that people are heading on with like fraudulent boarding passes and documents," said Delta passenger Yen Ho. "It's not safe for me as a passenger."

Security breach on Delta flight 345

The FBI is investigating possible stowaways on a Los Angeles-bound Delta flight from Atlanta on April 12, 2024.

The FBI says it is investigating the situation on board Delta flight 345 on Friday morning. Agents say some passengers were detained and questioned once the plane landed in LA. Nobody has been arrested, but one person was cited.

"In this case, it's very concerning that it was more than just one individual. If it was one, you could say that that was a very good actor," said Kyle Bailey, an aviation analyst.

This incident comes weeks after a man in Utah was arrested after sneaking onto a different Delta jet. Security cameras caught him taking photos of other passengers' boarding passes. Investigators say he then used one of those pictures to get on the flight.

Bailey says technology is making it easier to stow away.

"The reason why we're seeing this happen more frequently is a combination of things. Number one, you're easily able to duplicate things, whether it's on the iPhone or cutting and pasting a PDF or whatever you might do," he said.

Delta responds to fake boarding passes probe

Passengers say airlines need to do more to prevent this.

"They should be spending money and creating a team that is trained to look for these kinds of situations and keeping up to date with how these people are trying to get on board," said passenger Polina Emelianovea.

An FBI spokeswoman says while they have not made any arrests, she stresses the investigation is ongoing.

A Delta spokesperson tells FOX 5 it is "cooperating with law enforcement."