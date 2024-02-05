Fayetteville man charged with felony murder after drug overdose

article

A 23-year-old Fayetteville man has been arrested for murder in connection to the sale of illegal drugs, according to Fayette County Sheriff's Office.

On Jan. 26, deputies and investigators responded to a drug overdose in Fayette County. At the scene, they discovered a man who had died and what they suspected to be Oxycotin.

Investigators were able to track the source of the pills and charged 23-year-old Levi McElwaney with felony murder and use of a telecommunication facility to facilitate a drug transaction.

Sheriff Bobb said, "I believe this case meets all the elements of murder and we're not backing down. I hope this case will encourage others to take the same route."

The deceased was not identified.