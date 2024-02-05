Fayetteville man charged with felony murder after drug overdose
article
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ga. - A 23-year-old Fayetteville man has been arrested for murder in connection to the sale of illegal drugs, according to Fayette County Sheriff's Office.
On Jan. 26, deputies and investigators responded to a drug overdose in Fayette County. At the scene, they discovered a man who had died and what they suspected to be Oxycotin.
Investigators were able to track the source of the pills and charged 23-year-old Levi McElwaney with felony murder and use of a telecommunication facility to facilitate a drug transaction.
Sheriff Bobb said, "I believe this case meets all the elements of murder and we're not backing down. I hope this case will encourage others to take the same route."
The deceased was not identified.