Fayetteville family battles unusual flooding from nearby water tower leak

In brief: A family in Fayetteville has been affected by what appeared to be a leaking water tower, which was discharging water through their property. Shannon Oldroyd recorded a video showing water flowing from the Ellis Road tower along a drainage system, impacting her property and that of her neighbor. The discharged water damaged an access road and Fayette County authorities were alerted. The Fayette Water System took immediate action to check and adjust the altitude valve on the tower and is prepared to make necessary repairs to prevent further flooding. There are plans to repair the damaged access road, which leads to property owned by the state of Georgia.



While there has been a lot of concern this past week over flooding, for a Fayetteville family, it wasn’t the weather that was causing their problem. They live near a leaking water tower.

When you hear about a leaking water tower, you might think the trouble is coming from high above. But not in this case. And it wasn’t really a leak, as much as it was discharge.

Shannon Oldroyd of Fayetteville lives next to the Ellis Road tower and recently video recorded a fast moving stream of water coming from the tower property. The water is apparently discharged following a drainage system and flows off the tower property.

But once the water leaves the tower property, there is an issue.

Oldroyd showed FOX 5 how the water traveled across her property and to that of her next door neighbor.

It also appears to have damaged an access road.

She alerted authorities and says she discovered the Fayette Water System has ability to close a valve that prevents the flooding. They did.

Then it happened again and she contacted FOX 5.

FOX 5 contacted Fayette County government officials and got an immediate reply that they would investigate. Several hours later, we got another reply saying:

"Fayette County Water System’s (FCWS) Plant Maintenance Department is scheduled to check the pressure settings on the altitude valve, which regulates water elevation in water towers. Should additional work be needed, Plant Maintenance will be prepared to make necessary repairs or coordinate with a vendor who specializes in these types of valves."

The water system said it was immediately taking additional steps to manage the issue.

And also would be repairing the access road, which it says leads to property owned by the state of Georgia.