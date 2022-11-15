Fayetteville police: Five pounds of drugs and two guns found during stop

article

During a stop for a window tint violation Saturday afternoon, a Fayetteville police officer discovered the situation was much bigger. The officer said he found nearly five pounds of drugs and two guns in the suspect's vehicle.

Officer Kenneth Marcucci pulled over 23-year-old Corey Vashone Truitt around 5:15 p.m. on Pavilion Parkway. Officer Marcucci said the windows on Truitt's Lexus' were darker than allowed in Georgia.

Marcucci said he noted that the vehicle smelled like marijuana and Truitt admitted to having smoked in the car earlier that day, with some of it still in the vehicle with him.

The officer performed a search and reported finding nine bags of marijuana totaling nearly 2.7 pounds, three bags of ecstasy pills weighing around 2.4 pounds, digital weighing scales, a box of sandwich bags, two guns, and a large amount of cash.

Truitt was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession and trafficking of marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute ecstasy, and possession of drug-related objects. He was also given a citation for the original offense, a window tinting violation.