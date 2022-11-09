Fayette County teens recovering after being hit by car Halloween night, search for driver continues

Deputies want to find the driver of a struck two Fayette County teens on Halloween night, sending them to the hospital.

Sean and Joshua Ball ended up side-by-side at the trauma unit at Grady Memorial Hospital after being hit by a car along Redwine Road. It happened just after 10 p.m. on Oct. 31.

Deputies say the boys were crossing the road to meet their mother who was picking them up in the parking lot of the Kiwanis Park to return home. Both were dressed in all black as part of their costumes and had just finished going trick-or-treating with friends in the nearby neighborhood.

One was on a skateboard and the other on a scooter when they were stuck. Both ended up in the grass.

The sheriff’s office says the driver who hit them did not stop. Investigators are actively searching through surveillance cameras in the area.

Rob and Joey Ball, the boys’ parents, hope that the driver will surrender to police.

Sean, who just turned 16 this week, received stitches across his face and a severe injury to his arm. Fourteen-year-old Joshua was not hurt as badly.

Several other drivers who did stop, rendered first aid on the boys. Their parents say they are thankful to those who did help.

The Ball family just moved to Fayette County from Arizona, where the boys attend Whitewater High School.

The community is raising money to help this new family with their medical bills. A GoFundMe account is just a little under half the goal of $10,000.

The Ball family is grateful to their neighbors for their prayers and support.

Anyone who may have been on Redwine Road near the Kiwanis Park around 10 p.m. on Halloween night and saw a suspicious vehicle, should reach out to investigators. That vehicle likely will have some front-end damage from the impact.

Anyone with information should contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.