Fayette County hosts Georgia's largest spinal injury response training for high school football

The Brief Fayette County high school football coaches and trainers worked with orthopedic doctors and fire rescue personnel to learn how to respond to spinal injuries on the field. Much of the training was spent on how to properly place an injured player on a spinal board without causing more harm. Doctors say 50% of sports neurological injuries are caused after the traumatic event.



They say it’s the largest training of its kind in Georgia and includes football coaches from Fayette County’s five high schools, Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta and Fayette Fire Services.

They were learning how to place an injured football player on a backboard without causing further harm. The orthopedic surgeon leading this says 50% of neurological injuries were created after the initial trauma. So, ire personnel were teaching these trainers and coaches how to remove a face mask, how to roll the player over properly, how to stabilize them on a backboard. We’re told there’s research that shows practicing this can not only prevent further injuries but can produce more positive outcomes for that player.

"Seconds matter," said Dr. Chuck Fryberger with Piedmont Orthopedics OrthoAtlanta. "Having practiced this, instinct kicks in, training kicks in when something happens is the best way to take care of these kids."

Derek Smith, the head football Coach at McIntosh High, says they had to spine board multiple players last year on his team and the opposing one. He says practicing this is really important.

"Those few seconds could be the difference in somebody’s life or in their quality of life," Smith said.

And no matter where you go in Georgia EMTs are at the high school games.

"Our student athletes are very important to use and making sure we have the proper EMS response whenever they call is essential," said Capt. Jason Anderson of the Fayette County Department of Fire and Emergency Services.

High school football injuries rank highest: Coach Smith from McIntosh says that he thought it was pretty exciting learning all of this, but he hoped he never had to use it. The other coaches there might echo that.

One of the things Dr. Fryberger told them that the vast majority of all sports related injuries happen on the high school football field, even more so than college and the pros.