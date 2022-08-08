5 arrested for stealing gas from Fayette County stations afterhours

Five people have been arrested, so far, for stealing thousands of gallons of gasoline. All were busted by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, but investigators said the thefts span the metro Atlanta area.

Surveillance video of a Fayette County gas station after hours shows a man pumping gas into a large storage tank in the bed of the truck. He’s accused of stealing the gas while the station is closed. The theft ring is using technology to turn the pump on and not record the amount of gas coming out.

Sheriff Barry Babb credits the road deputies who spotted a suspicious vehicle after hours at a gas station and an investigator who put it all together.

Five men were arrested and accused of circumventing the technology at the pumps, stealing thousands of gallons of gas, and then reselling it throughout metro Atlanta.

All five men are facing RICO charges, theft by taking, and computer theft.