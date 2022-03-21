Lanes re-open on I-85 North in Suwanee near fatal car fire, tractor-trailer crash

article

The Suwanee Police Department and Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services responded to a deadly crash and car fire on Interstate 85 northbound.

Police said the crash involved a tractor-trailer and van. Police said 32-year-old Buford resident Jorge Zuno died in the wreck.

SKYFOX flew over the scene and saw the express lane three left lanes opened by 3:20 p.m. Two right lanes and exit ramp were still closed.

The Georgia Department of Transportation reported there was a car on fire on the exit ramp to Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road.

SKYFOX saw a tractor-trailer and detached rig on the right shoulder near the ramp for Exit 111. Firefighters were crowded around a white van that was seriously damaged by flames. The van's front end appeared to be stuck in the trailer.

Traffic slowed down on I-85 North as far south as Duluth Highway when all lanes were shut down.

