Lanes along major parkway reopen after fatal accident

Gwinnett County police said a fatal accident shut down a section on Ronald Reagan Parkway while police investigate.

Police said at 2:18 p.m. on Wednesday that all westbound lanes on Ronald Reagan Parkway were closed from Webb Gin House Road to Five Forks Trickum Road.

Police encouraged drivers to seek alternate routes during the closure.

Shortly after 3:00 p.m., Gwinnett police confirmed lanes along Ronald Reagan Parkway had reopened.

Details on the extent of the injuries were not immediately available.

No word on how many vehicles were involved in the accident.

An investigation continues.

