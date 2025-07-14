Fast and reckless: Metro Atlanta police issue warnings after incidents

The Brief Drivers clocked at 111 and 112 mph on GA 400 were arrested and cited for reckless driving in Alpharetta and Sandy Springs. A failure-to-yield crash in Duluth resulted in injuries and a citation, underscoring the risks of ignoring traffic laws. Law enforcement urges safer driving to prevent serious injuries and fatalities on metro Atlanta roads.



Local law enforcement agencies across metro Atlanta are sounding the alarm about reckless driving after recent incidents that highlight the dangers of excessive speed and failure to yield.

What we know:

In Alpharetta, a driver was clocked at 112 mph on GA 400—well above the posted 65 mph speed limit. Officer Frank of the Alpharetta Police Department made the stop on July 9 and took the driver into custody on charges of speeding and reckless driving.

Authorities said the driver was booked at the North Fulton Jail annex in Alpharetta. No injuries occurred, but police warned that such speeds dramatically increase the risk of deadly crashes.

Just down the highway in Sandy Springs, police stopped another driver for traveling 111 mph in the same 65 mph zone near the MARTA station on GA 400 Northbound. The Sandy Springs Police Department issued a "Super Speeder" citation and cautioned that the highway is not a racetrack.

"That’s not just speeding—that’s applying for a role in a Fast & Reckless sequel nobody asked for," the department wrote on social media, emphasizing that such choices are dangerous, costly, and potentially fatal.

Meanwhile, in Duluth, a driver was cited for failing to yield when exiting a private drive on North Berkeley Lake Road, according to Duluth Police Department. The resulting crash caused injuries and serves as another reminder that basic traffic laws like yielding can prevent collisions. Watch video here.

What they're saying:

Across the region, law enforcement agencies are urging drivers to be alert, obey speed limits, and yield when required.

"Drive safe—arrive alive," Alpharetta Police said.