1 camper dead, 1 injured after large tree falls on campsite

The Brief A tree fell at a campsite at Panther Creek Falls in the Cohutta Wilderness, trapping four campers. The incident involved a multi-agency response with 23 emergency personnel, including fire, EMS, law enforcement, and the coroner's office. It took over five hours to reach the remote site. One camper was confirmed dead, and another sustained minor injuries. Two other campers provided immediate assistance until emergency teams arrived. Due to the challenging terrain, air support was requested, and a helicopter from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources extracted the injured camper and the deceased.



One camper is dead and another is injured after a tragic accident at Panther Creek Falls in the Cohutta Wilderness.

What we know:

The Fannin County Fire Department's Search and Rescue team was activated around 2:12 a.m. on Saturday following a distress call reporting a life-threatening emergency.

A large tree had fallen onto a campsite where four young men were sleeping in hammocks.

Fortunately, a father and daughter camping nearby heard the incident and rushed to provide immediate assistance. They stayed with the injured group until emergency teams arrived.

The emergency response involved 23 personnel from multiple agencies, including the Fannin County Fire Department, Emergency Management Agency, Emergency Medical Services, Georgia Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division, Fannin County Coroner's Office, and the United States Forest Service Law Enforcement Division. It took the crews over five hours to reach the remote site.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Credit: Fannin County Emergency Management Agency)

Upon arrival, responders confirmed one fatality. The injured camper was airlifted to Blue Ridge Medical Center for treatment. The other two campers were uninjured.

"Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of the young men involved in this tragic and unforeseeable accident," said a spokesperson for the Fannin County Emergency Management Agency.

(Credit: Fannin County Emergency Management Agency)

What we don't know:

The deceased camper's identity has not been released.