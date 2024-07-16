Trump vs. Willis: Georgia Court of Appeals sets date for oral arguments

The Georgia Court of Appeals has set the date to hear oral arguments related to the efforts to disqualify Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the Georgia election interference case.

Former President Trump and seven other defendants are trying to get Willis and her office removed from the case, arguing that a romantic relationship she had with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade during the investigation into possible interference into the results of the 2020 presidential election in Georgia created a conflict of interest.

The motion to disqualify Willis was initially filed in January 2024 by Mark Roman with Trump and other co-defendants filing related motions soon after.

After several months of drama and a hearing, Judge Scott McAfee ultimately ruled that there was no conflict of interest and the case against Trump and his co-defendants could proceed if either Willis or Wade stepped aside. Wade resigned a few hours later.

Trump and his co-defendants then filed a motion to appeal, and Judge McAfee granted their request to seek an appeal of his ruling from the state Court of Appeals.

The Georgia Court of Appeals stayed all proceedings against the former president in the trial court and set a tentative date of October 4 to hear oral arguments if they received a request.

That request was received, and the court has now set a date and time of 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 5 before the Second Division, which is made up of Judge Trenton Brown, Judge Todd Markle, and Judge Benjamin Land.

Counsel for the defendants has been ordered to report to the courtroom at 10 a.m. on Dec. 5.

Even after the court has heard arguments, it will not be required to make a decision until mid-March 2025. This means that Trump will not go on trial in Georgia for possible election interference until well after the election in November.