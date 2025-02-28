Family seeks justice after father of six is fatally shot in East Point

The Brief A family is grieving after someone gunned down a father of six in East Point. A shooter or shooters opened fire on Christopher Holt in the 3000 block of Washington Road. Crime Stoppers of Greater Atlanta has offered a $2,000 reward for information leading to the killer.



What they're saying:

FOX 5 spoke with one of Holt’s loved ones. She says his children lost a great father. Now, she wants justice. "I’m hurt, I’m hurt," said the woman, who did not want to reveal her identity. "I’m frustrated, I’m angry, a lot of emotions."

She tells FOX 5 she did not want to believe it when she got the call that someone shot Holt. "Can’t be real, just can’t be true," she said.

What we know:

Police say this past Sunday someone opened fire on Holt at close range in the parking lot at The Reserve at Maple Ridge on the 3000 block of Washington Rd. in East Point. Police say it may have been a robbery. "They did take cell phones from him, we have recovered one," said Sgt. J.L. Watkins with the East Point Police Department.

Holt was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he died a short time later. The killer or killers took off.

What we don't know:

Right now, the shooter’s identity is still a mystery. When asked if she had any idea who would want to hurt Holt, the family member said, "no."

Holt’s loved one says he worked as a truck driver and was a loving father to six children. "He was a great person. If you had him in your life, you would know, he’s a great person," she said.

"If anybody has information, please come forward with it so we can close this case and we can give some closure to the victim’s family," Watkins said.

Holt’s loved one has these words for whoever pulled the trigger: "Turn yourself in. You took a great father away from his kids," she said.

What you can do:

Please call the police or Crime Stoppers if you have any information on this deadly shooting.