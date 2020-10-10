Family seeks answers after deadly deputy-involved shooting while serving murder warrant

article

The family of a man wanted for murder who was shot and killed during a joint operation with the federal deputies with the United States Marshals Service and deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office are demanding answers.

Loved ones of 27-year-old Demarco Riley held a demonstration outside the DeKalb County Courthouse on Friday calling for answers.

Riley was the target of an arrest warrant being served at an apartment in the 3800 block of Kensingwood Trace around 2:30 p.m. on Sept. 30.

Details that led up the shooting have not yet been released which is why Riley’s family came together Friday.

The DeKalb County Medical Examiner's Office responds to an apartment along Kensingwood Trace after deputy-involved shooting on Sept. 30, 2020.

What is known is the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, who was asked by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office to investigate the deputy-involved shooting, said deputies knocked on the door of the apartment, announcing themselves as law enforcement agents. The GBI said several people inside the home confirmed Riley was upstairs and was asked to leave.

Investigators said Riley was commanded by the deputies to surrender, but he refused. During a brief standoff, “one deputy US marshal fired, striking Riley,” the GBI confirmed

Medical aid was rendered by deputies, but he was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.

Riley had outstanding warrants for murder in connection with the death of Charles Hunt in Decatur on Sept. 22.

The GBI said they will be turning over the results of the investigation to the DeKalb County District Attorney once it is complete.

