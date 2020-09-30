Murder suspect shot during arrest attempt in DeKalb County, GBI investigates

​The GBI is investigating after a murder suspect was shot during an arrest attempt in DeKalb County Wednesday afternoon.

The officer-involved shooting happened at a Decatur condominium on Kensingwood Trace, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation confirmed.

SKY FOX 5 flew over the scene shortly after 3 p.m., where a heavy police presence could be seen.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office has requested assistance from the GBI.

Advertisement

Investigators told FOX 5, shots were fired while DeKalb County Sheriff's deputies and DeKalb County police, along with assistance from U.S. Marshals were serving a warrant for a murder suspect.

According to DeKalb County Sheriff Melody Maddox, none of the officers on the scene were injured.

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Authorities did confirm that the suspect was shot, but their condition is unknown.

Other details surrounding the shooting were not immediately available.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office said there is currently no threat to the community at large.

An investigation continues.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.