Family pleads for answers one year after Samantha Tolbert's disappearance

Samantha Tolbert disappeared from Carroll County one year ago, and her family says not knowing what happened to her is agonizing.

What they're saying:

Rebekka Knight is Tolbert’s daughter and says one of the hardest things this past year has been trying to explain to her kids why they can’t go see their grandmother.

"And she still to this day asks me; she called her ‘May-may.’ She's like, ‘Oh, where’s May-may?’ …and we just have to tell her, ‘We just don't know where she's at right now,’" Knight said.

Not having any answers, or even knowing where her mom is, has really taken a toll on her. Knight says they can’t feel any closure.

"I just want answers. I want her found…I want the truth. I want this nightmare to end. I really, truly do. I want my kids and my family to be able to know where my mother is and her having a resting place that we can go visit and she can have a proper headstone," Knight said.

The backstory:

Tolbert was reported missing in March of last year, right around the time deputies found her ex-husband, Jerimmie Tolbert, dead on Tyus Carrollton Road. Investigators ruled his death a suicide. The Carroll County Sheriff’s office confirms it’s learned of numerous domestic violence incidents involving the couple. Tolbert’s close friend Miranda Spruill says she would often call her and talk about the alleged abuse. She says one of the last conversations she had with Tolbert was chilling and had to do with predicted violence from her ex-husband.

"One of the last few conversations I had with her, she had called to tell me if she died, he did it. And that he would use her own gun to kill her. And I begged her and pleaded with her to leave," Spruill said.

What you can do:

Investigators agree that the timing of her disappearance and her ex-husband’s suicide is suspicious. But they say obviously, they can’t question him about anything.

"Unfortunately, he can't give us anything," Knight said. But both her family and detectives believe there’s still someone out there who either knows where Tolbert is, or that can at least give them that one clue they need to put all the pieces together.

"If someone gave another clue, it could open up a million doors. It really could. One little thing could truly help her, help us bring my mom home. I mean, it just takes one thing to unravel the whole thing," Knight said.

Investigators also say no tip or piece of information is too small to share with them. If you know anything about Tolbert’s disappearance, you’re asked to get in contact with Investigator Amber Cardell at 770-830-5916 or acardell@carrollsheriffga.gov .